April 30, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Missouri grandpa recovers from coronavirus on 107th birthday
Janet Heider
Rudolph “Rudi” Heider officially recovered from COVID-19 on his 107th birthday this week and may be the oldest American to survive the deadly virus, his family told the Daily News. The retired chemist and college professor, who was born in Massachusetts in 1913, was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month after contracting it from an employee at a nursing home in Chesterfield, according to his family.