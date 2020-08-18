August 18, 2020 | 2:08pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Missing Texas mom found dead in Mexico with signs of torture, all her teeth missing
A Texas family is calling for justice after a young mother of two was brutally murdered in Mexico, where her body was found with multiple signs of torture last week. Lizbeth Flores, 23, was covered in bruises and all of her teeth were missing when authorities found her body next to a large rock in the Mexican city of Matamoros, which is directly across the border from Brownsville, where she lived with her family, according to reports.