Missing AARP volunteer Victoria Sims was the victim of a homicide, police who found her body said Monday. The 75-year-old longtime fixture in the Tallahassee, Florida, branch of the American Association of Retired Persons was found, after disappearing on June 11, near the body of Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, 19, who had been missing since June 6.