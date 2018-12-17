Print

Save

Mint Chocolate Puff Pastry Tartlets Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

1 Puff Pastry Sheets

4 ounces Cream Cheese, cold

1/2 cup Powdered Sugar

1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream, cold

3 drops Green Food Coloring

1 teaspoon Mint Extract

5 Andes Mints, cut in half (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

On a lightly floured surface roll out puff pastry into a 10x10 inch square.

Cut 9 (1 inch) circles and place on parchment paper.

With a sharp knife lightly score about a half inch from edge in a circle shape careful not to cut through pastry.

Bake for 8 minutes.

Remove from oven. Using sharp knife carefully rescore the edges and remove centers to make a well. Set aside.

In mixing bowl add cream cheese and powdered sugar. Whisk together on medium low until completely incorporated. Remember to scrape down the sides of the bowl half way through mixing.

Slowly add in cream. Scrape down sides half way through mixing.

Slowly whisk in food coloring.

Turn mixer up to medium high and whisk frosting until stiff peaks form.

Fold in extract.

Pipe frosting into the center of each cooled pastry.

Top with half a mint. (optional)

Recommended



Breville Hand Mixer





360 Bakeware Jelly Roll Pan





Wusthof Santoku Knife - 5 inch



Source:

Whipped cream frosting adapted from Baking A Moment