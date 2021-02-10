Minority jail officers were banned from guarding accused George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin: lawsuit

February 10, 2021From www.nydailynews.com
Having white skin was a prerequisite for jail guards working on the same floor where former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin stayed after being charged with killing George Floyd last year, a new lawsuit alleges. The complaint, filed Tuesday in state district court, accuses jail officials of barring eight minority officers from guarding the white suspect just because of their race — a shocking and brazen act of discrimination in a case already marked by allegations of racism.