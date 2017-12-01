Minion Inspired Birthday Party Ideas & FREE Printables

Thank you WowWee for sponsoring this post. Be sure to visit WowWee today to buy Minion MiP and Botsquad in time for the holidays! Christmas is just a few weeks away, and if you're looking for a fun, interactive and totally unique gift idea for your little one(s), then this post is for...
Click title to read more, or visit: http://www.blog.birdsparty.com - While you're there, take a tour & check out other awesome content & party ideas! © copyright 2018 Bird's Party – All rights reserved
When nobody was there to take his order, the man took matters into his own hands
Following the rules is not an easy task. There is too much misinformation out there
When the head brewer couldn’t attend Queen Bey’s concert, she named a beer after her instead