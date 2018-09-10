  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Mini Moscow Mule Flights

From www.littlemisspartyplanner.com by Maggie Antalek
Mini Moscow Mule Flights

Around here, we love trying out new cocktails. But sometimes it's nice to revert to a classic favorite when entertaining. We found these amazing mini moscow mule mugs and couldn't resist the idea of making "mule flights" for our next cocktail party.


IMG_6407.jpg


IMG_6411.jpg

Around the Web