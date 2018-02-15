Mikey's Baseball 4th Birthday Party

One of our favorite clients reached out a few weeks ago asking if we could style a dessert table for her son Mikey's 4th Birthday Party, and we were so excited to say yes.

You see, we first met this client when we planned Mikey's First Birthday party a few years ago, so we were so excited to come back and see how much Mikey has grown up.

This birthday was at The Baseball Center, where Mikey frequently takes lessons, which happens to have an awesome party room and batting cages. An ideal birthday party venue for a little boy! Mikey's parents are divided between Yankee's and Mets fandom, so we went with a neutral, VERY baseball color palette of blue, red and white. The venue set the kids tables with blue plastic table covers and alternated between Yankees and Mets plates, cups and napkins at each setting.