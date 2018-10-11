  1. Home
Miguelitos with Pumpkin Cream Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Nancy Piran
Ingredients

  • 1 sheet Puff Pastry
  • 1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream
  • 3 tablespoons Pumpkin
  • 1 tablespoon Granulated Sugar, + 1 teaspoon
  • Powdered Sugar, for dusting

Directions

  1. Preheat oven 400°F. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Roll puff pastry sheet out to 9 X 13 rectangle.
  3. With short end on top. Cut pastry 6 rows down, 6 rows across to make 36 small pastries.
  4. Place on baking sheet and bake for 15 - 20 minutes.
  5. In the meantime, place whipping cream in mixer and beat on high until soft peaks, about one minute.
  6. Turn down mixer to low and slowly add in pumpkin and sugar till incorporated. Return the mixer to high and continue to beat until stiff peaks, about one minute.
  7. When pastry is done allow to completely cool.
  8. Cut each pastry in half. Pipe pumpkin cream into the center of each pastry. Place tops back on the pastry.
  9. Dust with powdered sugar.
  10. Serve and ENJOY!

