Miguelitos with Pumpkin Cream Recipe
October 11, 2018
Ingredients
- 1 sheet Puff Pastry
- 1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream
- 3 tablespoons Pumpkin
- 1 tablespoon Granulated Sugar, + 1 teaspoon
- Powdered Sugar, for dusting
Directions
- Preheat oven 400°F. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Roll puff pastry sheet out to 9 X 13 rectangle.
- With short end on top. Cut pastry 6 rows down, 6 rows across to make 36 small pastries.
- Place on baking sheet and bake for 15 - 20 minutes.
- In the meantime, place whipping cream in mixer and beat on high until soft peaks, about one minute.
- Turn down mixer to low and slowly add in pumpkin and sugar till incorporated. Return the mixer to high and continue to beat until stiff peaks, about one minute.
- When pastry is done allow to completely cool.
- Cut each pastry in half. Pipe pumpkin cream into the center of each pastry. Place tops back on the pastry.
- Dust with powdered sugar.
- Serve and ENJOY!
