Middle school teacher put on leave after shocking Nazi accusation

A South Carolina middle school teacher has been placed on leave after online postings accused him of being a lifelong Nazi who helped organize the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. A recently created Twitter account shared a series of links and screenshots on Wednesday connecting the 42-year-old social studies teacher to multiple Nazi postings. It also accused him of making travel and lodging arrangements for participants of the violent “United the Right” rally nearly three years ago.