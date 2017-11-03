Microgrants for Businesses Fighting Food Waste in NYC

The New York City Department of Sanitation’s (DSNY) Foundation for New York’s Strongest is launching a microgrant program to incentivize small businesses to take action against food waste. The Foundation will award grants of up to US$2,000, plus technical advice and other goods and services, to support New York City businesses transition to more sustainable waste management practices.

There are three grant categories: food waste prevention, recovery, and recycling. Successful proposals will clearly illustrate how the grant will help divert their business’s food waste from landfill to other beneficial uses, such as donation, composting, or renewable energy. Priority will be given to proposals that can demonstrate the greatest long-term benefits of their food waste project to their business and the community.

The micro-grant program is an extension of the Foundation’s inaugural NYC Food Waste Fair, which brought together more than 1000 food industry attendees, 75 food waste solution exhibitors, and 40 thought leaders and speakers to catalyze action to reduce food waste across New York City. Both initiatives are working towards the Foundation’s goal of sending zero waste to New York City landfills by 2030.

More than 1.3 million tons of food waste is generated in New York City per year, and while half of that is in generated by consumers at home, the other half is produced by food businesses, such as restaurants, grocery stores, food manufacturers, and vendors. The micro-grant program will showcase successful food waste solutions from small businesses to the larger business community to help reduce the 650,000 tons of food waste that New York City businesses throw away each year. By connecting businesses with the resources and knowledge to prevent, reduce, and beneficially reuse food waste, DSNY is helping drive progress towards zero waste in New York City by 2030.

Click here for more information about the Foundation for New York’s Strongest micro-grant program.

The post Microgrants for Businesses Fighting Food Waste in NYC appeared first on Food Tank.