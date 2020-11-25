November 25, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Michigan girl who made national headlines when cops held her at gunpoint at age 11 dies of COVID complications: family
A Michigan girl who was handcuffed at gunpoint by police when she was only 11 years old died this week after a two-week battle with coronavirus, her family said. Honestie Hodges, 14, was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital on Nov. 9 after testing positive for the virus, but her condition rapidly deteriorated in recent days and she was pronounced dead Sunday, according to her grandmother.