July 10, 2020 | 2:57pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Mexican American man who fatally hit white motorcyclist with truck charged with hate crime
A Mexican American man from Wisconsin has been charged with homicide as a hate crime after authorities say he intentionally hit a motorcyclist with his pickup truck because the victim was white. Daniel Navarro, 27, was driving in the town of Taycheedah last Friday when he moved into the opposite lane and struck a Harley-Davidson head on, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.