The men’s rock climbing shoes

Rock climbing, although a somewhat specialized sport, is enjoyed by more people than you might expect. However, rock climbing is one of those sports where having the right equipment is critical for safety. One of the most important tools of the trade for male rock climbers are men's rock climbing shoes. These are athletic-style shoes that are designed specifically for rock climbing. They often incorporate thick, sticky rubber soles, reinforced toes, and some level of camber or downturn.

If you're ready for new rock climbing shoes, then keep reading. The following buying guide and reviews are intended to help you make the right choice. Our pick for best of the best, the La Sportiva's Tarantula, looks as good as it grips.

Considerations when choosing men's rock climbing shoes

Neutral rock climbing shoes

Neutral shoes are designed for basic comfort. In a neutral rock climbing shoe, your toes sit flat, making the shoes good for sliding into crevices and cracks. They also have thicker rubber soles, which offer improved support. However, this thickness makes challenging overhang climbs more difficult.

Moderate rock climbing shoes

These shoes have a camber, or downturn, built into their design. This type of shoe is intended for long multi-pitch climbs, crack climbs, slap routes, and slightly overhanging routes. Because they're downturned, moderate rock climbing shoes are better at gripping than neutral shoes. Keep in mind, though, that moderate shoes are less comfortable than neutral shoes.

Aggressive rock climbing shoes

Aggressive shoes are exactly what they sound like. They're intended for more extreme rock climbing than the other two styles. They have a substantial camber, and a lot of tension in the heel. Their asymmetric curve puts a lot of pressure on the big toe, which focuses your foot power when dealing with small holds. These shoes are perfect for boulder problems and difficult overhangs. They also have thinner, stickier soles than neutral and moderate shoes.

Understandably, aggressive rock climbing shoes are the least comfortable of all. They also don't fit very well into crevices and cracks. They have the least durable soles of all rock climbing shoes as well.

Fit

Men's rock climbing shoes are designed to be worn sockless. This is because the interior of the shoe is meant to grip your skin, reducing slippage. It's recommended that most people order men's rock climbing shoes one size smaller than their normal size, in order to maintain a snug fit.

Materials

Rock climbing soles are made of thick rubber. The thickness and stickiness of the soles varies by style. The uppers are usually either unlined leather, lined leather, or synthetic. While unlined leather may stretch to a full size larger, lined leather most often stretches no more than half of a size. Synthetic material on rock climbing shoes stretches very little, and only after some use.

Soles

Each type of men's rock climbing shoes has a different type of rubber sole. Firm rubber is best for edging and offers great support. If you want grip for smearing on rock slabs, then you'll want to get stickier soles. Sole thickness has an impact on both durability and edging support. A thickness of 4.5mm to 5mm is best for edging, and should be quite durable. A thickness of 3mm to 4mm, however, is best for more experienced climbers, who smear when traversing a slab route.

Features

Laces

Laces are convenient because they give your rock climbing shoes an increased level of versatility. After you've been climbing for a while, you may want to loosen your shoes due to swelling. Laces make this a far easier proposition than with other shoes. You can also tighten them if need be for more rigorous climbs.

Straps

Straps work similar to laces, though some find that they're not as good at keeping the shoes tight, as laces are. Most straps utilize either a hook-and-loop, or Velcro, attachment. The advantage of straps on your rock climbing shoes is that they can be very quickly taken on and off.

Color

Men's rock climbing shoes come in just about any color you could think of. The color you choose for your men's rock climbing shoes is mostly aesthetic, and usually doesn't have too much practical purpose.

Price

Most men's rock climbing shoes cost between $12 and $100. For around $12, men's rock climbing shoes are basic neutral rock climbing shoes with limited durability. For $60, you can find high-quality rock climbing shoes of all three styles. If you spend $100 or more, expect to get the most rugged and advanced rock climbing shoes, intended for elite climbers.

FAQ

Q. How are men's rock climbing shoes supposed to fit?

A. Because men's rock climbing shoes are intended to be worn without socks, they should fit rather snugly. However, make sure they don't fit too terribly tight, as this may cause unwanted swelling of the feet, which can get quite uncomfortable when rock climbing. Most climbers choose a size between one half and one full size smaller than their normal shoe size.

Q. What should I be looking for in a men's rock climbing shoe as a beginner?

A. Beginners should generally start with a neutral rock climbing shoe. This means the shoe shouldn't have any camber, should have a rounded toe, and medium stiffness.

Men's rock climbing shoes we recommend

Best of the best: La Sportiva's Tarantula

Our take: A comfortable shoe at a comfortable price point.

What we like: Easy to adjust for foot width. Breathable inner liner. Durable and stable. Just as good for indoor climbing as outdoor.

What we dislike: Sizes run large.

Best bang for your buck: La Sportiva's TarantuLace

Our take: Versatile and comfortable because of lace design.

What we like: Rubber heel is extremely durable. Reasonable price. Works for both indoor and outdoor climbing activities.

What we dislike: Lace eyelets may eventually wear out.

Choice 3: EVOLV's Supra

Our take: An extremely lightweight option that keeps you comfortable, no matter the activity.

What we like: Easy to adjust three-strap system. Toe box design gives you exceptional grip and control. Inside liner keeps feet dry.

What we dislike: Expensive, but worth the price.

