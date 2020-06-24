Men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery indicted on 9 charges, including malice murder

A Georgia grand jury has formally indicted the three suspects accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, the unarmed black man who was fatally shot while jogging on a Glynn County road in February, authorities announced Wednesday. Each of the three men, who were arrested after a video of the shooting was posted online last month, now faces a total of nine charges: four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of malice murder, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.