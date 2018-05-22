Memorial Day Picnic with Kettle Brand

If I’ve learned anything since moving last July, it’s that life in New York City is a pretty unique experience. We are so lucky to have access to amazing parks, famous sites, and beautiful views around the city.
Not a fan of the sun and sand? No problem!
It’s the latest viral treat to take over the theme park
50 getaways that’ll get you exploring the entirety of America with your other half
Many are worried that loiterers will disrupt the coffee shop’s environment
It was wonderful...while it lasted