January 15, 2021From www.nydailynews.com
Member of ‘Alt-Reich’ Facebook group gets life in prison for stabbing Black man to death on Maryland college campus
AP
A white man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for fatally stabbing a Black student on a Maryland college campus in 2017, a sickening and unprovoked attack that prosecutors described as a hate crime. Sean Urbanski, 25, told the family of Richard Collins III that he was sorry for his actions and apologized for the “horrible pain” he caused them when he knifed the Army lieutenant in the chest on May 20, 2017.