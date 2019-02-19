Mrs. Prince Harry, aka Meghan Markle, took a quick jaunt over to New York City for a girls’ weekend to celebrate her baby shower. While in town, the Duchess of Sussex dropped by her favorite macaron spot, Ladurée.

Harper’s Bazaar says Duchess Meghan, along with stylist friend Jessica Mulroney, stopped by the quaint Parisian-style dessert spot known for its gorgeous macarons in New York’s SoHo area on February 16.

According to The Daily Mail, the former “Suits” star previously praised the sweet establishment in an interview with Barry Samaha. “I love Ladurée in SoHo. It’s like a little slice of Paris in the middle of New York City,” she said. Too bad the bakery didn’t make her wedding cake!

In the interview, she mentioned the salted caramel ice cream as being one of her favorite menu items. If she didn’t choose to indulge in that variety on her most recent visit to Ladurée, perhaps her friends will surprise her with some at the baby shower they are holding for her on February 19.

It wouldn’t be a baby shower without a lot of good snacks. We know the Los Angeles native likes to eat things like avocado dip and roast chicken, so hopefully her pals will have prepared a spread with all the things Meghan Markle likes to eat.