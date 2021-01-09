Nam Y. Huh
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Mega Millions jackpot creeps up to $600M after no Friday winner

January 9, 2021
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
Nam Y. Huh

The Mega Millions jackpot is expected to hit $600 million by Tuesday's drawing.