Meat-scented candles made to light dad’s fire this Father's Day

A.1. Sauce is burning the candle at both ends for Father’s Day.

The Kraft Foods brand’s new venture (aka gimmick) timed for dads’ big day on June 17 — and grilling season — is a trio of meat-scented candles.

The novelties are designed to help gift-givers “break from the boring norm,” press materials note. “Year after year, it’s another tie, a book, a bottle of cologne, or a mug saying world’s greatest dad.”

Hence, these meaty waxy wonders that debuted Wednesday. They cost $14.99 a pop at A1MeatScents.com and fill your nose with a whiff of “original meat,” “classic burger” and “backyard bbq.”

Yum?

The steak sauce candles seem to take a page from Marcel Proust’s “Remembrance of Things Past,” the classic novel in which a cake-like cookie sparked recollections.

True enough, senses of taste and smell are connected to the recall center in the brain.

The idea with A.1. candles “was to evoke memories of dads grilling and cooking during the summer and special occasions,” A.1. marketing head Ryan Nolan tells the Daily News.

Call it Remembrance of BBQs past.

“We have been working on getting the candles perfect for the past few months. It’s the first time we have expanded out of pantry for A.1.,” Nolan adds.

That said, A.1. isn’t the first company to market meaty candles. And there’s no shortage of bacon-scented candles at etsy.com. Or beef jerky.

We’re pretty certain that A.1. candles can’t capture the primal thrill of the grill. We’re less sure that anyone wants a man cave or living room — or wherever you put these candles — to smell like a sauce-slathered sirloin or T-bone cooking.

There’s a time and place for everything, including grill smells. Like when you’re actually grilling.