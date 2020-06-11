Meal preps hacks for people working from home

While cooking at home over the last few months, we've picked up a host of new tricks for making meal prep a breeze.

Just because we've been spending more time in our homes doesn't mean we want to be in the kitchen three (or more) times a day preparing meals.

Having food on hand can reduce stress and allow you to put more energy into working, parenting, and can allow you to actually take some time to relax.

Do away with complicated multi-step meals and use these meal prep hacks throughout and beyond shelter-in-place to nourish and satisfy yourself and your family.

Kitchen sink stir-fries

With summer on the horizon, fresh produce is at its peak. If you keep finding yourself with wasted vegetables, make a kitchen sink stir-fry at the end of the week. Chop up and include all the veggies in your fridge that are on the brink of turning bad into your wok. This kind of go-to weeknight meal is super easy to make and will help curb food waste in your household.

Always be sure to prep your stir fry ingredients beforehand, so they're ready to go. Toss in things like protein first, since they take longer to cook. Add veggies last, so they keep their shape and crunch and don't go mushy.

How do you put together a stir fry? Decide on a starchy base -- noodles or rice -- and cook that separately. If you're making rice, a rice cooker is a useful appliance to have on hand, and it cooks rice perfectly. Every single time. Find a sauce recipe that you love and source a few garnishes and add-ons (like peanuts, cilantro, sriracha, or sesame seeds).

Instant Pot batch prep

An Instant Pot is an ultra-handy kitchen multitasker. It's particularly useful for cooking up batches of dried beans quickly, with minimal forethought or preparation. It also cooks proteins faster than any other method. We suggest using the cooker to batch cook shredded chicken. Make extra and store the rest in a glass container in the fridge so you can throw together sesame chicken noodles one night and enjoy chicken salad sandwiches the next. That way, you won't get tired of eating the same thing over and over again, but you also won't have to start from scratch to cook each meal.

Rely on the rice cooker

We already mentioned it above, but it's worth reiterating that once you use a rice cooker, you'll never go back to cooking grains on the stovetop. There's no guessing with a rice cooker -- and no burning a pot of rice ever again. Make rice for lunch and use the keep warm function on the Zojirushi Rice Cooker to keep the rest warm for dinner. The large appliance makes about 10 cups of rice -- enough for a large family dinner or as a side dish several times a week.

Leftover lunches

Make extra leftovers and ease the meal prep burden tomorrow at lunchtime. Whether you're stuck at home or back to work, the stress of making three meals a day can really take a toll. You don't need to repeat dinner for lunch, either. If you're making roast pork loin, use extra pieces of meat to make a delicious sandwich for lunch the next day. Stock a set of Pyrex glass food containers and reusable Stasher silicone bags to store all your tasty leftovers.

Go-to pantry recipes

Make a list of pantry-friendly recipes that rely heavily on pantry staples like canned beans, tomatoes, and seafood. While cooking with fresh produce is ideal, it's not always a possibility. Maybe you don't have time to shop on a weekly basis or you lack the ability to get to a grocery store one week. Canned goods are a worthy substitute in a pinch, and Smitten Kitchen has a great selection of recipes that focus on pantry goods.

Fresh produce prep

If you're struggling to find quality fresh produce, consider starting a garden. You don't need to go all out, and you certainly don't need a massive amount of real estate. Start small with a few containers and grow some leafy greens and flavorful herbs.

Since you can't necessarily run to the store for every little missing ingredient these days, having fresh stuff ready to pick on your patio or balcony makes all the difference. Use a Click and Grow Smart Garden to grow all your favorite herbs and veggies. The hands-off growing system requires little maintenance, aside from monitoring the device's water level.

Handy substitutes

Learn about ingredient substitutions and get comfortable being a more flexible cook. We often think that if we're missing a single ingredient, we can't make a specific recipe, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Sometimes, missing an element is the catalyst for creativity in the kitchen. You might even try making tortillas, bread, cheese from scratch when you feel up to it.

Here's a list of food substitutes to consider:

No fresh tomatoes? Use canned ones.

Out of hot dog buns for your next bbq? Use sliced bread.

Ran out of mayo? Add a few dollops of plain Greek yogurt.

No more ground beef? Make quinoa bean patties instead.

No cream for that creamy pasta favorite? Make a sauce using soaked cashews.

No eggs? Use ground flaxseed in recipes that use egg as a binder.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.