Jeenah Moon
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Maya Wiley kicks off a potentially historic campaign for NYC mayor

October 8, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Shant Shahrigian
Jeenah Moon

“If I am mayor, you will never have to wonder who’s in charge,” Wiley said.