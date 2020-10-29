October 29, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Marshall Islands record their first case of coronavirus, in 2 quarantining U.S. military members
Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the remote Marshall Islands, a small Pacific nation that had been one of the few countries in the world without any cases. In proof that containment, diligent monitoring and testing are effective, the positive tests were of two U.S. military personnel who had just flown in from Hawaii and were still under quarantine, so they have never been in circulation since arriving.