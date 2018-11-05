Maple Pecan Banana Bread Recipe
November 5, 2018 | 10:00am
Ingredients
For the Bread:
- 1/2 cup Butter
- 1 cup Granulated Sugar
- 2 teaspoons Maple Extract
- 2 Eggs
- 1/2 cup Sour Cream
- 1 cup Mashed Banana
- 1 1/2 cups All-Purpose Flour
- 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 3/4 cup Chopped Pecans
For the Maple Glaze:
- 1 cup Powdered Sugar
- 1 tablespoon Water
- 1/2 teaspoon Maple Extract
- pinch of Salt
- 2-4 tablespoons Chopped Pecans
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 9x5 loaf pan with nonstick spray.
- Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the extract, eggs, sour cream, and mashed banana and beat until mixed in.
- Stir together the flour, baking soda, salt, and pecans. Slowly add this to the wet ingredients until everything is mixed together.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 60 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out with a few crumbs on it.
- Remove the bread and cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then flip the bread out onto a plate. Immediately invert the bread onto another plate, so it doesn’t fall apart as it cools.
- Once the bread is cooled, stir together the glaze ingredients until creamy. Spread on top of the cooled bread and sprinkle with the remaining chopped pecans. Store in a tightly sealed container.
