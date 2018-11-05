  1. Home
Maple Pecan Banana Bread Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Jocelyn Brubaker
Maple Pecan Banana Bread Recipe

Maple Pecan Banana Bread Recipe

Ingredients
For the Bread:

  • 1/2 cup Butter
  • 1 cup Granulated Sugar
  • 2 teaspoons Maple Extract
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1/2 cup Sour Cream
  • 1 cup Mashed Banana
  • 1 1/2 cups All-Purpose Flour
  • 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt
  • 3/4 cup Chopped Pecans

For the Maple Glaze:

  • 1 cup Powdered Sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Water
  • 1/2 teaspoon Maple Extract
  • pinch of Salt
  • 2-4 tablespoons Chopped Pecans

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 9x5 loaf pan with nonstick spray.
  2. Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the extract, eggs, sour cream, and mashed banana and beat until mixed in.
  3. Stir together the flour, baking soda, salt, and pecans. Slowly add this to the wet ingredients until everything is mixed together.
  4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 60 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out with a few crumbs on it.
  5. Remove the bread and cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then flip the bread out onto a plate. Immediately invert the bread onto another plate, so it doesn’t fall apart as it cools.
  6. Once the bread is cooled, stir together the glaze ingredients until creamy. Spread on top of the cooled bread and sprinkle with the remaining chopped pecans. Store in a tightly sealed container.

 

