Manhunt underway for son accused of abandoning mother’s corpse in Missouri

November 2, 2020 | 11:46am
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira

Police across two states are searching for a man accused of abandoning his mother’s corpse in a Missouri home and fleeing town. Authorities launched a homicide investigation on Wednesday after finding the body of 63-year-old Connie Goodwin in Deerfield, a village near the Kansas state line. Her cause of death has not been released, but cops believe her own son may be involved.