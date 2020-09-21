Manhunt underway after cops find woman chained to bed, another dead inside burning car in Texas

Authorities in southeast Texas are searching for a man accused of tying a woman to his bed, raping her and shooting another victim who crashed her car and died after fleeing from him Saturday night. Deputies responding to a 911 call in the city of Cleveland found the rape victim restrained to the suspect’s bed, with chains around her ankle and a rope around her neck, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Across the street from the home, deputies found the body of a second victim inside a burning car that had crashed into some woods.