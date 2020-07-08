  1. Home
Man who wrote to Trump peddling toxic bleach as ‘miracle’ coronavirus cure charged with federal crime

July 8, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira
Obtained by Daily News

A Florida man who had sent a letter to President Trump peddling toxic bleach as a fake coronavirus cure has been arrested by the commander-in-chief’s own Justice Department, an ironic turn of events that comes two months after the nation’s leader suggested the ludicrous method as a possible COVID-19 treatment. Mark Grenon, the self-described archbishop of a fraudulent “non-religious church,” marketed the potentially lethal “Miracle Mineral Solution” as a groundbreaking coronavirus cure and directed his customers to ingest it by mouth, authorities said Wednesday.