Man who wrote to Trump peddling toxic bleach as ‘miracle’ coronavirus cure charged with federal crime

A Florida man who had sent a letter to President Trump peddling toxic bleach as a fake coronavirus cure has been arrested by the commander-in-chief’s own Justice Department, an ironic turn of events that comes two months after the nation’s leader suggested the ludicrous method as a possible COVID-19 treatment. Mark Grenon, the self-described archbishop of a fraudulent “non-religious church,” marketed the potentially lethal “Miracle Mineral Solution” as a groundbreaking coronavirus cure and directed his customers to ingest it by mouth, authorities said Wednesday.