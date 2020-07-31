Man who shot 3 cops while handcuffed outside Chicago police station had gun hidden ‘very close’ to groin area: authorities

A convicted felon on parole has been charged with attempted murder after shooting three officers, including one who was struck in the face, outside a Chicago police station Thursday. Authorities believe 26-year-old Lovelle Jordan hid a gun in his groin area before police arrested him earlier that day on suspicion of carjacking. The handcuffed suspect managed to grab the weapon while riding in an officer’s squad car and opened fire as soon as the cop opened the vehicle’s back door at the city’s Northwest Side station, according to police.