May 12, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Man who requested trial by combat to settle dispute with ex-wife clears sanity test
A bitter ex-husband who sought legal permission to have a sword fight with his former partner to settle a custody dispute is actually not insane, a court-ordered psychological test has found. The 40-year-old Kansas man, who specifically requested a “trial by combat” in order to “rend their souls” from their bodies, is apparently just angry over the custody agreement, an Iowa court concluded last week.