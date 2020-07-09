July 9, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Man who pushed girlfriend off cruise ship balcony to her death gets 12 years in prison
A Kansas man who admitted to murdering his longtime girlfriend by pushing her off a cruise ship balcony during a Bahamas vacation has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, authorities announced Wednesday. Eric Newman, 55, strangled the woman and then shoved her over a 13th-floor balcony railing, causing her to fall onto a deck area on the 11th floor, federal prosecutors said.