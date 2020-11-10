November 10, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Man who lost 8 family members in Ohio massacre files wrongful death lawsuit against suspects
A man who lost eight family members in a 2016 massacre in southern Ohio has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the suspects, saying he wants to prevent them from profiting from the crime. Tony Rhoden Sr., who filed the complaint Tuesday in Pike County, wants to be sure that any money that arises from publicity over the case goes to the victims' surviving children.