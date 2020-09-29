September 29, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Man who killed Texas church shooter won’t face charges: grand jury
A Texas grand jury on Monday agreed not to indict a volunteer security guard in the killing of a man who fatally shot two people inside a crowded church last December. The highly expected outcome comes 10 months after Jack Wilson took down the gunman and likely prevented a massacre during a live-streamed Sunday service at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth.