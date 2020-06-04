Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery killing hit him with truck before shooting, investigator says

The suspect whose cellphone video captured the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery not only helped ambush the unarmed young man, but he also hit the victim with his truck during the February pursuit, a Georgia investigator testified Thursday. William “Roddie” Bryan, one of three white defendants charged with murdering the 25-year-old black man, struck the victim with the side of his vehicle moments before Arbery was killed, special agent Richard Dial claimed during the first major hearing in the case.