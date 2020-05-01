May 1, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Man wanted for bike gang murders found with 17 guns, thousands of rounds of ammo: cops
A man wanted in a double murder at an Alabama motorcycle club was busted Thursday after police found him with a cache of weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition at a Tennessee home, authorities said. Tyrone Johnson, 37, is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the March 27 fatal shootings of two men in Huntsville, more than 100 miles south of his home in Nashville, according to police.