June 12, 2020 | 2:29pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Man threatened to burn down black church days after minister joined George Floyd protest: feds
A North Carolina man called a predominantly African American church in Virginia, made racist remarks to several of its members and threatened to set the building on fire, federal authorities said Friday. John Bareswill, 63, is accused of making the despicable comments on Sunday, just days after one of the church’s ministers took part in a public prayer vigil and peaceful demonstration for George Floyd, the black Minneapolis man whose killing in police custody has fueled nationwide protests.