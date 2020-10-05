October 5, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Man smashes patrol car window, pepper-sprays Portland police officer: cops
A heavily armed Oregon man smashed the window of a parked patrol car in broad daylight Sunday and pepper-sprayed an officer who was doing paperwork inside, authorities said. The cop was sitting in the vehicle around 9:40 a.m. when 41-year-old John Russell broke the back window, deployed his pepper spray and ran to his own car in a random and disturbing attack in Portland, according to police.