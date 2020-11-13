November 13, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing teen roommate, then chopping and burning body in South Carolina
A South Carolina man will spend decades behind bars after admitting in court this week that he killed his teenage roommate, cut up his body and burned the remains. Christopher Holford, 33, was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in prison for the murder and gruesome disposal of Austin Steele, an 18-year-old man who shared a mobile home with the killer in Lancaster.