June 8, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Man planted homemade explosives in busy Pittsburgh plaza amid George Floyd protests: feds
A Pennsylvania man faces federal charges after authorities said he left a backpack full of explosive devices last week in downtown Pittsburgh, one of many U.S. cities where massive protests have taken place in recent days. Matthew Michanowicz, 52, was caught on surveillance camera planting the camouflage backpack under some trees at the busy PNC Plaza last Sunday, prosecutors said in a news release on Saturday.