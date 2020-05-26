May 26, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Man harassed, spat on Asian people, blaming them for coronavirus in series of racist attacks: cops
Police in Seattle are searching for a racist assailant who harassed, threatened and spat on several Asian residents on Saturday while blaming them for the coronavirus pandemic. The first attack happened around 5:30 p.m. at a Thai restaurant, where the man yelled racist remarks at the staff, kicked over a stand, threw a wooden door stop at them and threatened to throw a table at one of the victims, authorities said in a news release.