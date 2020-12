A foolish dispute about feral cats ended in tragedy this week in South Carolina. The long-standing disagreement turned into a physical fight Thursday before a man fatally shot a woman in the face behind a shopping center in the Columbia suburb of Lexington, authorities said. Sean Malahy, 49, opened fire during an altercation over feeding feral cats, killing 72-year-old Judy Burnett in front of at least one witness, according to police.