Man charged with abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence nearly 10 years after Paige Johnson’s mysterious death

The last person to see Paige Johnson alive before her mysterious disappearance nearly 10 years ago was arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence. Jacob Bumpass, 32, is accused of misleading authorities and telling an “untruthful story” about the teen’s whereabouts the night of Sept. 23, 2010. The suspect has never spoken publicly about the case, but he had long been a focus of the investigation.