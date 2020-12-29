December 29, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Man awaiting trial for double murder dies of COVID complications in Kentucky: officials
Police Handout
A Kentucky man charged with murdering two people in 2016 died from coronavirus complications Monday afternoon, just days before his next scheduled court appearance in the slow-moving case. Craig Pennington, who was being held at the Marion County Detention Center, was accused of killing the couple who owned his rental cabin in the rural town of Springfield.