June 25, 2020 | 4:16pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Man arrested after tweeting ‘imma kill a cop today,’ claims it was satire
A Connecticut man facing charges over an apparent threat to shoot a police officer claims his social media post was actually satire. Alexander Hassinger, 24, was arrested Wednesday night after authorities were alerted about a tweet he wrote just hours earlier — saying, ‘imma kill a cop today and when they ask me why i did it imma tell them he was acting nervous and looked at me wrong.”