December 18, 2020 | 1:50pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Man admits decapitating dead woman, says he panicked but didn’t kill her: prosecutors
Cook County Sheriff's Office, Illinois
An Illinois man accused of cutting a dead woman’s head with a handsaw over the summer told cops he panicked because the corpse was beginning to decompose, prosecutors said Thursday. Eric Bryant, who is charged with dismembering a human body, denied killing the victim but said he decapitated her in an effort to get rid of the remains, Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Deboni told a Cook County judge.