Man accused of killing victim whose body parts were found in suitcases in Denver
A murder suspect accused of killing and dismembering a Colorado man last month apparently forgot to remove a crucial piece of evidence from one of the suitcases he used to stuff the victim’s body parts, prosecutors said Tuesday. Investigators examining a purple suitcase that contained a human foot and a leg also found a baggage claim sticker with information from a recent flight — including the suspect’s name.