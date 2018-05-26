Mali Makes the Case for Sustainable Agriculture with SRI

Photograph courtesy of CORAF.
Interesting article on how SRI—the System of Rice Intensification—is helping farmers in Mali deal with climate change. “Climate change is a reality. But here in San {Mali}, our rice fields are supplied by water irrigation systems. This is what makes off-season rice cultivation possible,” says 55-year-old farmer Boureima Sanago.
Read the full article HERE!
