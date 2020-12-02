Kevin Winter
‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ actor Hugh Keays-Byrne dead at 73

December 2, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
Storm Gifford
Kevin Winter

Hugh Keays-Bryne, who starred in "Mad Max" and "Mad Max: Fury Road," has died at the age of 73.