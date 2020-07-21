’MacGyver’ star Lucas Till says he was ‘suicidal’ due to showrunner Peter Lenkov’s ‘unacceptable’ behavior

In the weeks since CBS showrunner Peter Lenkov, who helmed series including “MacGyver,” “Hawaii Five-0″ and “Magnum P.I.,” was fired, dozens of people have come forward with stories about alleged abuse on set. Among 30 people who shared details was “MacGyver” star Lucas Till, who accused Lenkov of verbal abuse, bullying and body-shaming to the point that the 29-year-old actor considered suicide.