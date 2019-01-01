Low Carb Pizza Meal Prep Bowls Recipe
Low Carb Pizza Meal Prep Bowls Recipe
Ingredients
- 24 Pepperonis, uncured (40g) - make sure to read notes for Whole30
- 8 slices Ham, (read notes for Whole30)
- 4 slices Bacon, (make sure they're sugar free for Paleo/Whole30)
- 2 Green Peppers, (large), sliced
- 1 pound 85% Lean Grass-Fed Ground Beef
- 1 tablespoon Italian Seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon Sea Salt
- 3/4 cup Tomato Sauce, divided
- 1/4 cup Black Olives, sliced
- 3 ounces Mozzarella Cheese, grated
Paleo/Whole30 Cheese Sauce Ingredients:
- 1 cup Roasted Cashews, soaked in water overnight (use salted)
- 1/3 cup Water
- 2 tablespoons Nutritional Yeast
- 1 teaspoon Sea Salt
- 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Onion Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Stone Ground Mustard
- pinch of Black Pepper
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 375°F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Lay out the pepperonis and ham and cook until lightly crisp, about 5-10 minutes. Watch closely as the ham will most likely be done before the pepperoni.
- In a large frying pan over medium heat, cook the bacon until golden brown and each side, transferring to a paper towel lined plate and blotting off the excess oil when cooked.
- Add the peppers and mushrooms right into the skillet with the leftover bacon fat and cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown and tender, about 10 minutes.
- While the veggies cook, heat a separate large frying pan on medium high and cook the beef, breaking it up as it cooks, until no longer pink inside, about 10 minutes. Drain out the excess fat.
- Stir the Italian seasoning and salt into the beef until well mixed. Then, stir in ½ cup of the tomato sauce.
- Divide the ham, pepperoni, vegetables, beef, bacon and olives between 4 3-cup meal prep bowls. Divide the remaining tomato sauce between each bowl (1 Tbsp each.) Finally, divide the grated cheese and cover each bowl and refrigerate until ready to eat! Bowls will last 3-5 days in the fridge.
- When ready to eat, uncover and microwave for about a minute, or until the cheese is melted. Then, mix and DEVOUR
To make the paleo cheese sauce (if using):
- Place all the ingredients in a SMALL (mine is 3 cups) food processor and blend, stopping to scrape down the sides often, until smooth. This will take a good 7-10 minutes.
- Store in small separate meal prep containers, as the “cheese” will go a weird texture if you microwave it once you warm up the bowls.
Notes
- Whole30 Pepperoni and Ham are hard to find. I’ve made this totally without the ham, so you can leave it off. For the pepperoni, just double the amount of bacon instead.
- You will probably not need ALL of this sauce for only 4 bowls but, if you try to make less, it will be very had to get it smooth in the food processor.
