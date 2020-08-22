August 22, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
‘Love in the Time of Corona’ let Leslie Odom Jr. and wife bring bit of their quarantine experience to TV
As the coronavirus pandemic swept across the country, film and TV production screeched to a halt. So Freeform took advantage of the situation and made a show about what’s going on right now. “Love in the Time of Corona,” a four-episode, two-night event premiering Saturday, follows four families living through quarantine, including husband and wife James and Sade, played by real-life couple Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson.